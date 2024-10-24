"Take nothing at all"
Trump rants: “The EU is a mini-China”
US presidential candidate Donald Trump is clearly annoyed by the trade deficit with the European Union ...
"They don't take our cars, they don't take our agricultural products, they don't take anything," Trump grumbled in a radio interview on Thursday. "You know, the EU is a mini, but not so mini, a mini China," he said indignantly.
The right-wing populist put the trade deficit with the European Union at 312 billion dollars. According to the EU statistics authority Eurostat, the US deficit in trade in goods with the European Union amounted to 157.9 billion euros (170.54 billion dollars) last year.
Punitive tariffs on products from the EU
The Republican former president is running against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the presidential election on November 5. The polls predict an extremely close outcome to the election. In his first term in office (2017-2021), Trump sparked a trade conflict with China and imposed a series of punitive tariffs on products from the European Union. During the election campaign, he announced that he would impose tariffs of ten to 20 percent on goods from countries "that have been ripping us off for years".
Trump vows revenge on special investigator Jack Smith
If re-elected, Trump wants to fire special investigator Jack Smith immediately. "I would fire him in two seconds," Trump said in a podcast hosted by Hugh Hewitt, who is considered a conservative. In the interview, he sharply attacked the special investigator, who reports to the independent US Department of Justice, and called him a "very dishonest man". The campaign team of his rival Harris then accused Trump of thinking he was "above the law".
Smith, who was appointed special counsel by Democratic Attorney General Merrick Garland under President Joe Biden, brought two cases against Trump after he left the White House. Smith obtained the indictment against Trump in a federal court in Washington for his massive attempts to manipulate the election after his defeat against Biden in 2020.
He also initiated the criminal proceedings in the document affair in Florida - which Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon stopped, however. Smith appealed against the decision. Trump praised Cannon as a "courageous, brilliant judge" during the interview on Thursday.
A US president is not authorized to fire a special prosecutor, but if Trump is re-elected, he could appoint a new attorney general, who in turn could do so. An Attorney General appointed by Trump could also have the federal cases pending against him dismissed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
