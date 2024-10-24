Trump rants: “The EU is a mini-China”

Punitive tariffs on products from the EU

The Republican former president is running against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the presidential election on November 5. The polls predict an extremely close outcome to the election. In his first term in office (2017-2021), Trump sparked a trade conflict with China and imposed a series of punitive tariffs on products from the European Union. During the election campaign, he announced that he would impose tariffs of ten to 20 percent on goods from countries "that have been ripping us off for years".