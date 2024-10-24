Cash injection for Kiev
Deal with the USA: EU approves new billion-euro package
Shortly after the breakthrough in negotiations with the USA, the EU Council has approved the plans for the new billion-euro loans for Ukraine. The deal provides Kiev with a financial injection - and is to be refinanced through frozen assets.
The adopted legal texts stipulate in particular that interest income from assets of the Russian central bank frozen in the EU will be used to repay the loans. These will be passed on to Ukraine in the form of financial aid in future, according to the representatives of the member states on Wednesday evening.
As part of the sanctions imposed by the EU against Russia, around 210 billion euros in assets of the Russian central bank have been frozen since February 2022. The extraordinary interest income from this is currently estimated at up to 2.5 to 3 billion euros per year.
Billions flow after successful negotiations
Shortly before the EU decision, the USA had announced that it would contribute 20 billion dollars to a loan package of up to 50 billion euros from the Group of the Major Western Industrialized Nations (G7). The EU had previously announced a maximum contribution of 35 billion euros (37.8 billion dollars), although according to German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, a loan of 18 billion euros is now initially planned.
A further 10 billion dollars are to be provided by the UK, Canada and Japan. According to information from Wednesday evening, the EU loan is to be disbursed this year. The maximum term is 45 years.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
