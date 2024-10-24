Occupants injured
Car overturned and crashed into a tree in the forest
A terrible incident on Wednesday afternoon in Nauders (Landeck district)! An 82-year-old driver left the road in his car and crashed into a forest. The car overturned and crashed into a tree. He and his wife (71) were injured.
The 82-year-old German was driving with his wife (71) on Martinsbruckerstraße in Nauders at around 6.10 pm on Wednesday. For unknown reasons, their car skidded in a right-hand bend on the wet road.
After the vehicle overturned, a tree prevented it from crashing further onto the main road below.
Die Polizei
The vehicle went over the right-hand edge of the road and then crashed into an adjacent wooded area. "After the vehicle overturned, a tree prevented it from crashing further onto the main road below," said the police. A driver who happened to be driving past noticed the crashed car and set the rescue chain in motion.
First aiders on site immediately, occupants in hospital
By the time the emergency services arrived, the two occupants had already been freed from the vehicle by several first aiders. The Nauders volunteer fire department secured the car, which was then recovered by a towing company. The two occupants received first aid and were taken to hospital in Scuol, Switzerland, with serious injuries for further examination.
Road closed for a long time due to accident
The road was closed to all traffic for a good two hours. "Due to the heavy commuter traffic, there was around one kilometer of congestion in both directions," said the police. In addition to the police and fire department, the ambulance service and officers from the Swiss Federal Office for Customs and Border Security were also deployed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.