Austria’s finances remain in Carinthian hands

Lesachtaler remains the country's second most powerful financial policeman

The Budget Committee consists of 23 members, seven of whom are from the ÖVP. And as in the previous legislative period, Carinthian Gabriel Obernosterer will continue to hold the position of chairman. "I am of course very honored by this, especially in the transition phase, which will certainly not be an easy one," said the Lesachtal native in an interview with Krone: "These five party agreements show that the work in the past was not bad!"