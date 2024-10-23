Automatically saved design

dm logistics center fixed
In 2018, the Kronstorf-Hargelsberg business park bought back part of a plot of land from tech giant Google. It is now clear who has secured space here: The drugstore chain dm wants to build a distribution center to relieve the burden on the Enns site. This is expected to create 300 jobs.
The drugstore chain dm currently has 382 branches in Austria, which are visited by more than 220,000 people on average every day to do their shopping. "The continued strong increase in popularity among our customers is pushing our existing distribution center in Enns and our Group's logistics in Austria to the limits of their capacity," says Managing Director Stefan Heiglauer.
Expansion options no longer available in Enns
As there are no more expansion options at the Enns site and even modernization measures there are difficult because there are no alternative areas for the existing logistics, the company looked around for another area.
And they found what they were looking for in Kronstorf. After buying back space from Google in 2018, the Kronstorf-Hargelsberg business park has available space. Some of these have now been secured by dm through building rights.
This has created the opportunity for a leading company such as dm Austria to settle in Kronstorf and create jobs and added value here. Our location has thus prevailed over several others in Austria and neighboring countries.
Markus Achleitner, Wirtschafts-Landesrat Oberösterreich
Distribution center to go into operation in 2027
What happens now? The timetable is already pretty concrete: the distribution center is scheduled to be operational in 2027. The company expects to create around 300 jobs.
The drugstore chain is benefiting from the fact that the municipalities have already taken a number of measures for Google in terms of infrastructure. For example, the roads leading to the site have already been cleared of dust. When and whether Google will build its planned data center in Upper Austria remains to be seen.
