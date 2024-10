Victoria, the old emperor’s favorite carriage!

After the end of the Austrian monarchy, the ceremonial carriages of the imperial family were handed over to the Kunsthistorisches Museum, where they now form the core collection of the Vienna Carriage Collection. The numerous open summer carriages of Emperor Franz Joseph I, on the other hand, were not preserved as they were considered historically irrelevant. In the 1990s, however, it emerged that some of these vehicles had been preserved in the former Federal Institute for Horse Breeding in Stadl-Paura in Upper Austria in a heavily modified condition.