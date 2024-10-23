Explosive reunion
New details: Flick was probably already planning the Bayern squad
Hansi Flick and his FC Barcelona will face his former club FC Bayern on Wednesday evening. A few months ago, the German was on the verge of signing a new contract with the record champions. In the course of the seemingly endless search for a coach, talks between Flick and the Munich club are said to have been at an advanced stage. The coach was probably even planning the squad. But sporting director Max Eberl wanted to take a different path ...
FC Bayern is and remains Flick's favorite club. He won the "Sextuple" with the record champions and finally switched to the DFB after internal disputes. Things didn't quite work out as national team coach, which made him available on the coaching market again last spring.
Just at the time when Bayern's search for a coach was taking on Hollywood-like proportions. After several rejections, Flick was chosen by Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz-Rummenigge as the ideal interim solution. Although Flick would have preferred to tackle a long-term project, he would have been prepared to make an exception for Bayern.
A breath of fresh air instead of an interim solution
In the end, however, Munich opted for Vincent Kompany and Flick ended up at FC Barcelona. Little was known about the background, but "Sport Bild" has now revealed some details. While Flick was ready to take over the club after talks with the club icons, the new sporting director Max Eberl wanted to make a fresh start.
Instead of Flick as a "temporary solution", Kompany was to bring a breath of fresh air to the club. An agreement was finally reached with the Belgian. Explosive: Eberl knew about the situation surrounding Flick and there was also an exchange about it. While the sporting director explained his decision in favor of Kompany internally, he is said not to have spoken to Flick about it.
Was there never a rejection?
After a telephone conversation with Eberl on May 11, the 59-year-old assumed that he would take over Bayern in the new season. Flick had therefore already begun to meticulously plan his squad. The German was all the more surprised that Eberl did not get back to him.
Officially, Flick is said to have never received a rejection. It was only rumors and reports surrounding Kompany that finally gave him the "clean slate". In the end, however, all parties could come out as winners. Kompany does indeed appear to be a breath of fresh air in Munich, Flick has already settled in well and successfully in Barcelona and the Champions League gives him the chance of a sporting revenge.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.