Regulation missing
“Not until 2026 projects according to new housing subsidy”
Criticism of missing ordinance continues. One cooperative suspects that some developers already have the details. Nevertheless, fewer subsidized apartments are likely to be built in 2025.
There are still no details of the new housing subsidy. The new law was presented by the provincial government almost three weeks ago - but the corresponding ordinance is still missing from Housing Minister Martin Zauner (FPÖ). Without the details from the ordinance, cooperatives cannot actually calculate. Who is eligible for subsidies, up to what construction price is subsidized, what technical requirements must an apartment meet? These questions remain unanswered without a regulation. The "Krone" reported.
Projects still eligible for old subsidies in 2025
This means that the air is getting thinner for cooperatives when it comes to planning projects. Philipp Radlegger, Managing Director of Pinzgauer Wohnbau Bergland, says: "I don't expect us to start projects under the new housing subsidy until 2026." This is due to come into force on January 1, 2025. A short period of time that remains for the regulation, assessment and decision this year.
Radlegger: "The Provincial Council (Zauner, note) has promised that all projects that were approved in 2024 and start construction by April 30, 2025 will fall under the old subsidy." This means that Bergland can still start three projects in Bischofshofen, Zell and Grödig with a total of 93 apartments.
There is a vacuum for the time after that. "Officially nothing has been sent out, we don't have any details, but other cooperatives are supposedly calculating with this," Radlegger suspects that some cooperatives may already have the documents.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
