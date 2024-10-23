“Not until 2026 projects according to new housing subsidy”

There are still no details of the new housing subsidy. The new law was presented by the provincial government almost three weeks ago - but the corresponding ordinance is still missing from Housing Minister Martin Zauner (FPÖ). Without the details from the ordinance, cooperatives cannot actually calculate. Who is eligible for subsidies, up to what construction price is subsidized, what technical requirements must an apartment meet? These questions remain unanswered without a regulation. The "Krone" reported.