Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Regulation missing

“Not until 2026 projects according to new housing subsidy”

Nachrichten
23.10.2024 13:00

Criticism of missing ordinance continues. One cooperative suspects that some developers already have the details. Nevertheless, fewer subsidized apartments are likely to be built in 2025.

0 Kommentare

There are still no details of the new housing subsidy. The new law was presented by the provincial government almost three weeks ago - but the corresponding ordinance is still missing from Housing Minister Martin Zauner (FPÖ). Without the details from the ordinance, cooperatives cannot actually calculate. Who is eligible for subsidies, up to what construction price is subsidized, what technical requirements must an apartment meet? These questions remain unanswered without a regulation. The "Krone" reported.

Projects still eligible for old subsidies in 2025
This means that the air is getting thinner for cooperatives when it comes to planning projects. Philipp Radlegger, Managing Director of Pinzgauer Wohnbau Bergland, says: "I don't expect us to start projects under the new housing subsidy until 2026." This is due to come into force on January 1, 2025. A short period of time that remains for the regulation, assessment and decision this year.

Radlegger: "The Provincial Council (Zauner, note) has promised that all projects that were approved in 2024 and start construction by April 30, 2025 will fall under the old subsidy." This means that Bergland can still start three projects in Bischofshofen, Zell and Grödig with a total of 93 apartments.

There is a vacuum for the time after that. "Officially nothing has been sent out, we don't have any details, but other cooperatives are supposedly calculating with this," Radlegger suspects that some cooperatives may already have the documents.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jakob Hilzensauer
Jakob Hilzensauer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf