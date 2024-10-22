Some things left out
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé: Update for the Mini three-seater
The BMW 2 Series stands for three very different cars: after the 2 Series Active Tourer saloon and the new 2 Series Coupé, which technically presents itself as a shrunken 3 Series with rear-wheel drive, BMW is now launching a new generation of the 2 Series Gran Coupé.
Compared to the other two 2 Series models, which were also updated relatively recently, the technical changes can be described as subtle. Numerous sheet metal parts and the entire glazing were carried over from the predecessor model presented in 2019, as were the chassis and some of the engines.
So you have to look twice to identify the 2 Series Grand Coupé as a new model. The light signature helps: BMW now uses vertical elements at the front and rear. However, the proportions of the wedge-shaped notchback body remain unchanged. They leave no doubt that this BMW has a front-wheel drive transverse engine architecture and thus joins the phalanx of modern and efficient combustion platforms. The BMW kidneys, which this "short hood" proudly carries in front of it, can be optionally illuminated.
In contrast to the glistening double kidney grille, the exhaust pipes are shamefully concealed - with the exception of the high-engined top model. This means that BMW is now pursuing a diametrically different philosophy to Audi, where the tailpipes on the combustion models loved by customers have just been made visible again.
At the rear of this 2 Series, a new nomenclature does the honors: the petrol engines lose the iconic "i" (although the mixture preparation is by no means carburetor-based). For the time being, the numbers remain a marketing gimmick, referring at best to the engine capacity; a 3.5-liter unit is by no means found under the hood of a 235.
The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé benefits from all the optimizations of its short-tail sister model, the new 1 Series. This means that the engine range has been streamlined from six to four and adapted to the latest emission standards.
The economical and clean diesel range now starts with the 218d, equipped with a 2.0-liter diesel with 150 hp. Above this is the 220d with 163 hp and the same engine, supplemented by a 48-volt mild hybridization. Despite its extra power, it is no faster than the 218d (226 km/h), while fuel consumption drops marginally in the cycle.
The entry-level petrol engine is the BMW 220 with 170 hp from a 48-volt hybridized 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine. The top-of-the-range model is the M235 xDrive with all-wheel drive and 300 hp. Incidentally, the previously used eight-speed torque converter automatic makes way for a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Unfortunately, BMW no longer offers a manual gearbox.
Regardless of the equipment level selected, customers of the model series now have the dubious certainty that they are sitting on chemical material. At least BMW still uses genuine leather for the optional M sports steering wheel. In front of the steering wheel is the slightly curved, horizontal screen, which can now be described as typical BMW. This is where the driving modes are visualized and a large number of functions are controlled, although the speed limit warning and the lane departure warning system, which tugs at the steering wheel, can fortunately be switched off relatively easily.
In general, BMW has improved the assistance systems, which are designed to be precise and as non-intrusive as possible. The suspension of the M235 is impressive - with a front axle transverse lock and up to 19-inch wheels.
Prices start at 42,650 euros. Competitors include the Audi A3 notchback as well as the Mercedes-Benz A-Class saloon and CLA. Market launch in Austria: March 2025 (Jens Meiners/aum)
