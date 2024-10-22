Vorteilswelt
New Wienerroither building

Bakery moves from Lake Wörthersee to the town of happiness

Nachrichten
22.10.2024 17:49

From Lake Wörthersee to the town of happiness - Carinthia's best-known bakery is moving its production facility. The ground-breaking ceremony for the Wienerroither bakery took place in Moosburg on Tuesday, with completion planned for October 2025. The investment volume amounts to 18 million euros.

The happy community of Moosburg is getting ready. 14 million euros were invested in the Mavida Residence care home, and Martin Wienerroither is now building a new bakery next to it for 18 million euros. The ground-breaking ceremony has taken place and the bakery is due to be completed in October 2025. The investment volume amounts to 18 million euros. Only the café will remain in Pörtschach, the bakery will be rebuilt.

Martin Wienerroither with fresh pastries. (Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta/Wiedergut-Rojsek)
Martin Wienerroither with fresh pastries.
(Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta/Wiedergut-Rojsek)
The Wienerroither bakery needs 600 tons of flour every year. (Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta/Rojsek-Wiedergut)
The Wienerroither bakery needs 600 tons of flour every year.
(Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta/Rojsek-Wiedergut)
The doughnuts are also tasty. (Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta/Rojsek-Wiedergut)
The doughnuts are also tasty.
(Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta/Rojsek-Wiedergut)

 "Around 60 employees are moving from the parent company, and we even want to increase our workforce to 80," says Martin Wienerroither, who is the third generation of his family to work here. His grandfather started the bakery in 1937.

The floor space in Moosburg is 8600 square meters, the built-up area is 3200 square meters. "I travel a lot, I've copied things from everywhere," smiles Wienerroither. A gourmet store with a huge shop window into the bakery is also being built and, as with three stores in Klagenfurt, there is a small café right next to the main road. Wienerroither has a total of 14 branches. "With a photovoltaic system, electricity-powered ovens and green roofs, we are committed to environmentally friendly production," says Wienerroither. There is also an apprentice academy where young people can learn a trade away from the day-to-day business.

 "We need 600 tons of flour for our annual requirements. Being a baker and confectioner is a super exciting profession," says Martin Wienerroither, who had been looking for a new building site since 2012. "The family really gets stuck in," says Moosburg's mayor Herbert Gaggl, who is also happy about the arrival of Carinthia's best-known baker. And Wienerroither will certainly be lucky in the lucky town.

Christian Tragner
Christian Tragner
