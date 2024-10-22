Bakery moves from Lake Wörthersee to the town of happiness

The floor space in Moosburg is 8600 square meters, the built-up area is 3200 square meters. "I travel a lot, I've copied things from everywhere," smiles Wienerroither. A gourmet store with a huge shop window into the bakery is also being built and, as with three stores in Klagenfurt, there is a small café right next to the main road. Wienerroither has a total of 14 branches. "With a photovoltaic system, electricity-powered ovens and green roofs, we are committed to environmentally friendly production," says Wienerroither. There is also an apprentice academy where young people can learn a trade away from the day-to-day business.