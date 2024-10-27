Tears For Fears: “We have matured with the music”

The fact that "Songs For A Nervous Planet" has been announced as Tears For Fears' first official live album is somewhat surprising. After all, there are already various live releases by the duo. However, according to Roland Orzabal, these were arranged by the record company at the time. "We had absolutely no control over it," said the 63-year-old singer and guitarist in an interview with dpa. The days when others determined what Tears For Fears released are long gone.