Pioneers must confirm their second win of the season

Four wins in the last five games

A look at the statistics shows that the South Tyroleans are no snack opponents and are getting better and better after a weak start. Head coach Jason Jasper's team celebrated a 4:2 win at the Vienna Capitals on Saturday, winning a total of four of its last five games and also beating the reigning champions Salzburg in overtime. The Wolves are also ahead in the Head-2-Head with the Pioneers: five wins against three defeats - goal difference: 28:15.