When Verstappen, Gates and Springsteen offer their congratulations

Benko no longer the owner of "Just Be Gentle"

Another fan of show jumping is Formula 1 superstar Max Verstappen, who congratulated Kühner on his victory at the Global Champions Tour event in St-Tropez this year. Rene Benko and his family can also often be seen at tournaments. In 2023, Benko bought the horse "Just Be Gentle", which Christian Kukuk rode in Rabat, for 2.38 million euros from German show jumping legend Ludger Beerbaum. Kühner says: "As far as I know, Rene Benko is no longer the owner of Just Be Gentle."