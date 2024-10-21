Parkison not reason!
Ozzy Osbourne reveals truth about concert cancellation
"It was that fucking operation!" The whole world believes that his Parkinson's disease is to blame for the fact that he can no longer tour. But in "The Sun", Ozzy Osbourne now sets the record straight that it is not his head, but one of his physical ailments that is to blame for the fact that he can no longer perform on stage.
The "Black Sabath" frontman recalls that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's back in 2003: "And yet I still went on tour after that." For him, the root of all evil is instead the fall he had in the bathroom at night in 2019.
Unfortunate fall on his back
The "Prince of Darkness" accidentally fell on his back and suffered serious damage to his spine. The 75-year-old lamented: "I went to the doctor at the time and was convinced that he knew what he was doing." My son Jack took a video of him shortly before I was operated on. At the time, he was still optimistic that everything would be fine: "I said to him, I'll see you again in a few minutes! Since then, I've never been able to walk properly again!" To then quip in his typical manner: "I've been almost fucking dead ever since!"
Six more operations
Since then, six more operations have followed, most recently his fourth on his spine in September 2023. The health setbacks even prevented Ozzy from moving back to England from Los Angeles. Wife Sharon said on the family podcast in July: "Every time we were about to go through with the move, Ozzy's health took a turn for the worse. But we really want to go back to England!"
The "Back to Britain" mission has been two years in the planning. In November 2022, Sharon revealed to the BBC why they want to turn their backs on their adopted country: "If you loved music, LA was heaven on earth in the 70s. But that's long gone now and it's become boring here. It's dangerous to live here now. Neither Ozzy nor I feel safe here anymore!"
