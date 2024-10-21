He's already getting started
Klopp probably wants to lure Barca talent to Salzburg
Behind the scenes, Jürgen Klopp has probably already unofficially begun his duties as "Head of Global Soccer" at Red Bull. The coaching legend is said to want to lure two talented players from FC Barcelona. One of them will probably come to Salzburg.
The excitement surrounding Klopp's commitment to Red Bull has not even fizzled out yet, as the German is already getting to work behind the scenes. He will not officially start until January 2025. However, as the newspaper "Sport" reveals, the 57-year-old is already in full swing when it comes to signing new talent.
According to the report, Klopp has his eye on two talented players from FC Barcelona, whom he would like to prise away from the financially troubled Catalans and place with Red Bull clubs. Above all, Aleix Garrido is said to be a priority. The 20-year-old has only made one appearance for the professionals so far and could therefore well imagine a change.
Also a talent for Leipzig?
If Klopp's plan works out, the playmaker could soon be working in the domestic Bundesliga. Garrido is set to join Red Bull Salzburg first, where he will gain match practice and develop his talent.
In addition to Garrido, Klopp is also considering signing Noah Darvich. The German U19 player moved from SC Freiburg to Barcelona last year, but was unable to make the breakthrough he had hoped for. Red Bull are now looking to take advantage of this and lure the attacking gem to RB Leipzig. Barca are said to be open to talks with both players.
