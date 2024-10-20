Perfect day for Austria’s NHL heroes

Rossi, meanwhile, solidified his position as a mainstay for the Minnesota Wild. In the first of five away games, the team won 3:1 (1:0, 0:0, 2:1) against the Columbus Blue Jackets, despite once again having to do without defenseman and captain Jared Spurgeon. The 23-year-old from Vorarlberg scored the important first goal in the 13th minute after a perfect pass from Yakov Trenin. After that, the game remained scoreless for half an hour, mainly thanks to Minnesota goalie Filip Gustavsson. In the second period, he kept a clean sheet during a four-minute powerplay phase in which he made seven saves. In the third period, Kiril Kaprizov became the match-winner - with the 2:0 (43rd/PP) and the assist for the 3:0 scored by Mats Zuccarello (49th). Yegor Chinakhov was only able to score the home team's consolation goal in the 59th minute.