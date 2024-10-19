Into the green meadow
Dirt park near Kalvarienberg causes a stir
Sport is good, unspoiled nature is important. But there are problems in Neusiedl. A dirt park is to be built, and the first planned location is causing an outcry among conservationists.
A "dirt park" is to be built in Neusiedl am See. But what is it anyway? Basically, a natural off-road cycle track built from clay. The various dirt jumps are suitable for both beginners and advanced riders. Neusiedl am See has been home to the "laketownRiders" for some time now, a group led by Rene Königshofer who are dedicated to cycling. "They also asked if we could build a dirt park," explains Mayor Elisabeth Böhm.
A meadow below the Calvary, which the town has leased from the Urbarialgemeinde, was promised for this purpose. "I recently went to a dirt park myself with my grandchildren and they had great fun. I think it's a good thing," explains Urbarial chairman Georg Haider. Nevertheless, the choice of land caused a wave of protest. This meadow is home to many plants that are otherwise only found on dry grassland.
Steppe sage grows there, as does the rare large-flowered orleya. The outrage among conservationists and nature lovers is correspondingly great.
Bernhard Schütz, district manager of the nature conservation organizations: "The Kalvarienberg is a natural heritage and Natura 2000 site and we have already spent many volunteer hours maintaining the area there. If they really want to ruin it, that would be a great shame."
Former deputy mayor Thomas Halbritter also criticized the choice of location in his social media presence. "I think a dirt park would be great for our young people, but please not on the protected meadows in the Teichbachtal valley," he summarizes briefly. And says: "Even if it's just a meadow, it's a local recreation area for the people of Neusiedl. It should be allowed to remain a meadow."
Mayor Böhm tries to calm things down. "We are still looking for a location for the dirt park. A project that encourages children to get more exercise outdoors is definitely something I want to promote. But nature conservation and youth work mustn't get in the way of each other, of course."
