Dirt park near Kalvarienberg causes a stir

A "dirt park" is to be built in Neusiedl am See. But what is it anyway? Basically, a natural off-road cycle track built from clay. The various dirt jumps are suitable for both beginners and advanced riders. Neusiedl am See has been home to the "laketownRiders" for some time now, a group led by Rene Königshofer who are dedicated to cycling. "They also asked if we could build a dirt park," explains Mayor Elisabeth Böhm.