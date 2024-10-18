Ried were the more mature and better team, clearly showing Lustenau their limits for long stretches of the game. Even the back line, which had acted so confidently so far, wavered several times. Lustenau took the lead after 20 minutes with the first chance of the game - and it remained the only one for a long time. Grabher won the ball in midfield and passed to Baallal, who passed directly to Diarra. The goal was the initial spark for the visitors after Bajic had previously only hit the crossbar.