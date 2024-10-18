1:1 in Bregenz
Austria Lustenau were held to a 1-1 draw by the "Vikings". Overall, the visitors were the better team, but everyone could still live with the draw. Lustenau have been unbeaten for 16 games, while Ried stopped their negative run. Bregenz also picked up a last-minute point at FAC.
Austria have been waiting in vain for a win against Ried for 20 years. And once again it came to nothing. With the 1:1 draw, they at least remained unbeaten and extended their impressive run to 16 games without defeat. It was the fifth draw in five games at home. Austria therefore remain the league's draw king. However, more than a share of the points would not really have been deserved against the Innviertel side.
Ried were the more mature and better team, clearly showing Lustenau their limits for long stretches of the game. Even the back line, which had acted so confidently so far, wavered several times. Lustenau took the lead after 20 minutes with the first chance of the game - and it remained the only one for a long time. Grabher won the ball in midfield and passed to Baallal, who passed directly to Diarra. The goal was the initial spark for the visitors after Bajic had previously only hit the crossbar.
A penalty gift
However, it took a gift from referee Sadikovski to equalize when he unexpectedly pointed to the penalty spot after a foul by Ried's Van Wyk. Grosse converted with bombproof accuracy. The visitors then took control of the game but, fortunately for Lustenau, failed to capitalize on their chances.
It was only when Austria coach Martin Brenner reacted after an hour and brought on Mikic and Cisse for Baallal and Chabbi that the home side got back into the game. Lustenau now also played bravely. Both teams delivered a high-class fight. Cisse (75') had the best chance to make it 2:1, but the visitors' keeper Leitner made a spectacular save. On the counter-attack, however, Rieder also remained dangerous.
Bregenz with last-minute point
After five three-pointers in a row, SW Bregenz's run of victories at the FAC came to an end, but coach Regi van Acker's team at least secured a point in the very last minute in a 1-1 draw against the Floridsdorf side. It was a respectable game that both teams offered the spectators. There were chances on both sides, with the home side having a slight advantage.
They also knew how to exploit the Black & Whites' only real moment of carelessness. SW defender Florian Prirsch allowed himself to be too easily outmuscled on the wing, resulting in the only goal of the game midway through the first half.
And just when the defeat was almost sealed, Bregenz equalized. After a hectic scramble, Mario Vucenovic reacted perfectly - and scored to make it 1:1 for the provincial capital.
