“Our hospital system is in complete disarray!”

Nationwide hospital summit needed

GÖD health trade unionist Reinhard Waldhör is now calling on all representatives at federal and provincial level. A red-white-red hospital summit must be held immediately: "It is good and right that the future is being discussed in Lower Austria. But I would like to see this for the whole country. I hear the problems from almost all regions. A nationwide hospital summit is certainly more urgent than ever, and a future government will also have to deal with this. Regardless of the constellation in which it will govern."