Trade union complains

“Our hospital system is in complete disarray!”

Nachrichten
18.10.2024 15:15

Costs are exploding, there is a shortage of staff: in Austria, nothing less than the future of the country's hospitals is currently at stake. Chief trade unionist Reinhard Waldhör is now calling for a hospital summit with decision-makers.

0 Kommentare

For years, so-called experts have been discussing the future of the domestic healthcare system, in particular the hospitals. However, while some politicians and decision-makers are only approaching this delicate subject very cautiously and - as is currently happening in Lower Austria - are poring through dusty working papers behind closed doors, there is a lack of public debate, especially nationwide.

Nationwide hospital summit needed
GÖD health trade unionist Reinhard Waldhör is now calling on all representatives at federal and provincial level. A red-white-red hospital summit must be held immediately: "It is good and right that the future is being discussed in Lower Austria. But I would like to see this for the whole country. I hear the problems from almost all regions. A nationwide hospital summit is certainly more urgent than ever, and a future government will also have to deal with this. Regardless of the constellation in which it will govern."

While economic researchers and staff representatives approve of mergers and specializations in hospitals, there is great uncertainty among the population. Waldhör is aware of the fears, but appeals to common sense: "The hospital system has naturally begun to totter. In some cases, it will no longer be possible to fulfill all tasks at all locations. However, it is also a fact that help will be provided in every hospital in an emergency, regardless of how the respective savings or restructuring measures develop."

Already 2700 fewer hospital beds
In any case, the problems in the hospitals are increasing: last year, more than 2,700 hospital beds were closed across Austria due to acute staff shortages, and the trend is rising. Fewer specialists and more patients will ultimately lead to the abyss, and decisions are finally needed - in the worst case scenario from the old federal government.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Josef Poyer
Josef Poyer
