Event tips
Winter in Tirol once again offers top sporting events
Tirol is ready to welcome the world's winter sports elite once again in the coming months and present exciting competitions, including ski, luge and biathlon world cups.
Tirol not only attracts mountain enthusiasts from near and far, but also top athletes from all over the world. The 2024/25 winter sports calendar once again promises a wealth of highlights, with the best athletes competing at the highest level in a wide variety of disciplines. Here are some of the most exciting sporting events of the upcoming winter season in Tirol:
Ski World Cup Opening in Sölden
October 26-27, 2024
Winter begins in Sölden for the 31st time with the AUDI FIS Ski World Cup Opening on the Rettenbach Glacier. At the end of October, the world's best ski racers will kick off the season with two giant slaloms - the women's race will open on Saturday, followed by the men's race on Sunday. Tickets for this year's event in Sölden are already available.
Freeski World Cup on the Stubai Glacier
November 20-23, 2024
The FIS Freeski World Cup will be held on the Stubai Glacier for the eighth time. The best of the scene will be at the start, including Olympic and world champions. The "Stubai Freeski Open", a European Freeski Cup, was already held at the Stubai Zoo in 2016. Just one year later, in 2017, the rise to the global top: the snow park hosted the World Cup for the first time. It will be again this year. Numerous athletes from over 20 nations - including Tyrol - will be guests in the Stubai Valley. Wednesday and Thursday are reserved as training days. The qualification races take place on Friday. And on Saturday, things get serious when the finals begin in the morning.
Luge World Cup and Team Relay
December 7 to 8, 2024
After intensive preparation, Austria's top lugers will once again put their skills to the test on their home track - the Luge and Team Relay World Cup will once again return to the artificial track in Innsbruck-Igls. The men and women will compete on the 14 challenging bends of the ice channel in Igls and start in the singles, doubles and team relay. The event offers an exciting atmosphere with spectacular shows for the audience. In addition to the exciting races, an extensive supporting program can once again be expected.
Biathlon World Cup in Hochfilzen attracts visitors to the Pillerseetal valley
December 13 to 15
The World Cup in Pillerseetal in December 2024 is one of the absolute fixtures in the biathlon calendar. The best athletes in this discipline will be competing for the top places. This year, the world's elite biathletes will once again gather in Hochfilzen, where they will compete for the best places in exciting competitions. The stadium with its new grandstands, indoor shooting range and extended roller tracks makes the competitions a great experience for athletes and spectators alike.
Four Hills Tournament - Bergisel Ski Jumping Innsbruck
January 3 to 4
The Bergisel ski jumping competition as part of the 73rd Four Hills Tournament is regarded as the outstanding sporting event at the start of the year and traditionally takes place in Innsbruck at the beginning of January. Fans will once again witness impressive jumps by the world's best ski jumpers. The unique atmosphere in the "Hexenkessel", the breathtaking view of Innsbruck and the majestic mountain backdrop are sure to make this event an unforgettable experience for all spectators.
Arlberg Kandahar Race
January 11 to 12, 2025
In January 2025, the FIS Women's European Ski Cup will once again take place on the Arlberg, also known as the "Arlberg Kandahar Race". There will be two days of exciting downhill races. It starts on January 11th with the first downhill race, followed by the Super-G on January 12th. The races will take place on the legendary "Karl Schranz" slope, which will demand everything from the athletes. The races will end in the World Cup finish stadium, where the spectators will also celebrate at the World Cup party. It's definitely worth a visit!
Hahnenkamm race in Kitzbühel
January 20 to 26, 2025
The 85th International Hahnenkamm Race in Kitzbühel is undoubtedly a highlight in the skiing calendar. Fans can expect a thrilling program: Friday sees the eagerly awaited return of the Super-G, before the Streif Downhill on Saturday provides pure adrenaline. On Sunday, the best slalom skiers will compete in the exciting finale and show off their skills. A weekend full of thrills and spectacular moments!
Nordic Combined World Cup in Seefeld
January 31 to February 2, 2025
At the end of January 2025, the trails and Olympic ski jump in Seefeld will once again belong to the Nordic combined athletes. The Nordic Combined Triple, a three-day competition, will be held here for the 12th time. Seefeld is regarded as the highlight of the FIS Nordic Combined World Cup. This is because twice as many World Cup points are up for grabs at the end of the three days of competition than at other venues in the series. The men's competition starts on Friday with the 7.5-kilometer course. This will be increased to 10 kilometers on Saturday and 12.5 kilometers on Sunday. The ski jumps will also take place in the mornings on each day. The ladies, who are taking part in the World Cup for the third time, are also looking forward to the competitions in Seefeld.
Freeride World Tour Fieberbrunn
March 2025
The Freeride World Tour will once again be held in Pillerseetal in March. As one of the most important events on the tour, Fieberbrunn presents the freeride elite with the challenge of the demanding northern slope of the Wildseeloder, known for its rocky descents. The athletes plunge from the 2118-metre-high summit into a slope with an incline of up to 70 degrees and an altitude difference of 620 meters. At the valley station of the Fieberbrunn cable cars, the Event Village provides freeride vibes with live music, DJ sounds, ski tests, opening ceremonies and award ceremonies.
