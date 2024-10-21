Winter in Tirol once again offers top sporting events

Nordic Combined World Cup in Seefeld

January 31 to February 2, 2025

At the end of January 2025, the trails and Olympic ski jump in Seefeld will once again belong to the Nordic combined athletes. The Nordic Combined Triple, a three-day competition, will be held here for the 12th time. Seefeld is regarded as the highlight of the FIS Nordic Combined World Cup. This is because twice as many World Cup points are up for grabs at the end of the three days of competition than at other venues in the series. The men's competition starts on Friday with the 7.5-kilometer course. This will be increased to 10 kilometers on Saturday and 12.5 kilometers on Sunday. The ski jumps will also take place in the mornings on each day. The ladies, who are taking part in the World Cup for the third time, are also looking forward to the competitions in Seefeld.