Twelve municipalities awarded for climate projects

In this year's certification, three e5 municipalities, including the town of Bludenz and the municipalities of Hard and Nenzing, achieved an excellent rating of "4 e". Bludenz made the leap from "3 e" to "4 e" with innovative projects. For many years now, the Alpine town has been using waste heat from industry to generate energy, for example from the textile company Getzner, to supply municipal buildings via a local heating network. Large electricity consumers, such as the Val Blu leisure resort, are also connected. Furthermore, Bludenz has committed itself to "MissionZero" by resolution of the town council.