Rauch-Kallat would have given Kickl government mandate

Trust between the ÖVP and FPÖ severely damaged

After the National Council elections in September 2024, Austrian domestic politics will face a difficult time forming a government. The FPÖ has emerged as the party with the most votes, but neither the ÖVP nor the SPÖ seem willing to enter into a coalition with the Freedom Party. Maria Rauch-Kallat, former ÖVP Secretary General and long-time minister, emphasizes in this context: "It is obviously the result of a great loss of trust." She points out that cooperation with the FPÖ has been difficult in recent years and that trust has now been severely damaged.