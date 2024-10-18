Ex-VP Federal Minister
Rauch-Kallat would have given Kickl government mandate
Austrian politics is at a crossroads after the national elections. "I would definitely have been in favor of giving Herbert Kickl the task of forming a government," says former ÖVP Secretary General Maria Rauch-Kallat in an interview with Jürgen Winterleitner on krone.tv. And she also talks about the challenges of forming a coalition after the 2024 national elections.
Trust between the ÖVP and FPÖ severely damaged
After the National Council elections in September 2024, Austrian domestic politics will face a difficult time forming a government. The FPÖ has emerged as the party with the most votes, but neither the ÖVP nor the SPÖ seem willing to enter into a coalition with the Freedom Party. Maria Rauch-Kallat, former ÖVP Secretary General and long-time minister, emphasizes in this context: "It is obviously the result of a great loss of trust." She points out that cooperation with the FPÖ has been difficult in recent years and that trust has now been severely damaged.
The challenges of the next government
Rauch-Kallat is skeptical about the current political situation. When asked whether a three-party coalition between the ÖVP, SPÖ and a smaller party would be possible, she says: "It is extremely difficult with three parties." She describes such a coalition as an emergency solution and emphasizes that the coming years will be a major challenge for the government.
It is particularly important that the ÖVP must play a central role despite the difficult situation: "It will probably not work without the ÖVP," Rauch-Kallat continued.
Women in politics: "We must defend our positions"
As former Minister for Women's Affairs, Rauch-Kallat also comments on the role of women in politics. She sees a "backclash" in the political representation of women. "Everything that was achieved in the first five or six years of the 21st century is not set in stone." She emphasizes the importance of continuing to fight for equal rights and the participation of women in all areas of society. "We must defend every position that women have achieved."
What do you think of Maria Rauch-Kallat's statements? Should the FPÖ take on government responsibility or are alternative coalitions the better option for Austria? Discuss with us in the comments!
Watch the whole interview in the video above.
