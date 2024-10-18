The West goes in search of clues

Three regional leagues become four. Salzburg will play together with Upper Austria instead of Tyrol and Vorarlberg. Direct promotion is a thing of the past. These are the points of the proposal that an ÖFB working group has drawn up for the third tier in Austria from the 2026/27 season. To make it more attractive and sustainable. The ÖFB would like to have a solution by the end of the year. In mid-October, however, only one thing is clear: the deadline is too short to come up with a proper solution. This is the lowest common denominator in the west of soccer Austria. Otherwise, opinions are divided - which is hardly surprising with 16 clubs.