The Martinus wine festival in the Kamin restaurant

The days of the Baccalà

In addition to the Martinus Wine Festival, Izola offers another autumnal highlight for gourmets: the Baccala' Culinary Days. The focus here is on the popular stockfish, which has played a special role in the Adriatic region for centuries. From November 1 to 30, selected restaurants in Izola will be transforming dried fish into true culinary delights. The finest 'baccala' dishes, cleverly prepared and refined with regional ingredients, will make the hearts of fish lovers beat faster.