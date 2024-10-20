Autumn in Izola
The Martinus wine festival in the Kamin restaurant
The scent of young wine, autumnal delicacies and a picturesque backdrop: The Martinus Wine Festival at the Kamin Restaurant is the highlight of the fall season in Izola. An unforgettable feast for the senses awaits you from November 1 to 11.
When the golden leaves fall and the harvest is in, Izola in Slovenia celebrates! In the Kamin restaurant, the pearl of the Belvedere Resort, everything revolves around the love of wine during the Martini week. The fresh, young wine is enjoyed in convivial company, accompanied by culinary highlights such as the traditional Martins specialty - succulent duck, lovingly prepared and refined with autumnal flavors.
The idyllic location of the restaurant, nestled between vineyards and the coast, creates a magical atmosphere. Here, pleasure and tradition come together in incomparable harmony. The location overlooking the sea is breathtakingly beautiful. Not only the wine, but also the ambience invites you to leave everyday life behind and fully immerse yourself in the festive hustle and bustle.
Let yourself be surprised by the variety of autumnal cuisine at Restaurant Kamin during Martini Week and be enchanted by the colors and flavors of autumn in Izola. A feast for all the senses!
The days of the Baccalà
In addition to the Martinus Wine Festival, Izola offers another autumnal highlight for gourmets: the Baccala' Culinary Days. The focus here is on the popular stockfish, which has played a special role in the Adriatic region for centuries. From November 1 to 30, selected restaurants in Izola will be transforming dried fish into true culinary delights. The finest 'baccala' dishes, cleverly prepared and refined with regional ingredients, will make the hearts of fish lovers beat faster.
The Kamin restaurant is one of the top restaurants that delights its guests with creative variations on traditional baccala'. In an autumnal atmosphere, you can enjoy these exceptional fish specialties and embark on a culinary journey through the cuisine of Istria. From classic preparations to modern interpretations - every bite is an experience.
Experience autumn in Izola - a feast for all the senses that will be remembered for a long time to come.
More information and reservations online at belvedere.si/en/restavracija/restaurant-kamin
