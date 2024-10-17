After cheating accusation: Red Bull must modify car

Is McLaren now pulling away at the front?

"It's one thing to have it on the car, the other is how you use it," said Verstappen's world championship challenger Lando Norris from McLaren at the press conference for the US Grand Prix in Austin. If Red Bull has taken advantage of it, the events could now swing positively in McLaren's favor, said the Briton. But Norris, who is 52 points behind Verstappen ahead of the last six Grand Prix races of the year, emphasized that he does not know either.