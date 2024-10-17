Is McLaren pulling away?
After cheating accusation: Red Bull must modify car
Following discussions with the International Automobile Federation (FIA), Red Bull relents and makes changes to the Formula 1 car of world champion Max Verstappen and his team-mate Sergio Pérez.
According to media reports, other teams had contacted the rule makers and suspected a possible breach of the rules. This concerns a device in the cockpit that allows the set-up of the car to be changed between qualifying and the race.
However, this is strictly forbidden. Specifically, the height of the front underbody can be adjusted with the part. A Red Bull Racing spokesperson confirmed the existence of this device to the BBC in Austin. However, it is inaccessible as soon as the car is fully assembled and ready for use. Accordingly, it is said not to have been used.
"Have agreed plan for the future"
This part was discussed in detailed correspondence with the FIA. "And we have agreed a plan for the future," said the spokesperson. The FIA had previously stated that there were no indications to date that a racing team would resort to such a system. However, further measures have also been taken.
As reported by the BBC, this even involves a modification of the car. In other words: Red Bull must remove the device on the underbody.
Is McLaren now pulling away at the front?
"It's one thing to have it on the car, the other is how you use it," said Verstappen's world championship challenger Lando Norris from McLaren at the press conference for the US Grand Prix in Austin. If Red Bull has taken advantage of it, the events could now swing positively in McLaren's favor, said the Briton. But Norris, who is 52 points behind Verstappen ahead of the last six Grand Prix races of the year, emphasized that he does not know either.
