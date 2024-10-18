“Silence is never a good thing”: a rift at a private university

The Tyrolean private university has been rumbling for some time, but now - as reported - there has been a bang: the shareholders (the state of Tyrol and Leopold Franzens University Innsbruck) and Managing Director and Rector Sandra Ückert have ended their collaboration by mutual agreement with immediate effect. This was officially announced by Umit on Thursday: "In consultation with the Supervisory Board, all parties involved support this step, in particular to ensure the principles of economic efficiency, economy and expediency."