Excitement in Formula 1
FIA reacts! Is a racing team cheating in secret?
An explosive suspicion is currently circulating through the Formula 1 circus! Has a team illegally played with the vehicle height under parc-ferme conditions? Although the FIA has no concrete evidence, it has nevertheless announced a response for the race weekend in Austin (USA).
It could be a particularly ingenious trick currently being used by a Formula 1 racing team. Rumors are currently circulating within the premier class that an unidentified team has found a way to adjust the height of the front part of the underbody (called the bib) between qualifying and the race, as reported by "Motorsport.com".
An adjustment at this stage would give the team in question a significant advantage. This would ideally compensate for the different vehicle height requirements between a fast qualifying lap and a lap during the race. A measure that would, however, be illegal.
New procedure in Austin
As soon as the car is in the Parc Ferme between qualifying and the race, these changes are prohibited by the regulations. This is why the cars are regularly inspected. But this is where the clever aspect of possible cheating comes into play. According to the report, the team managed to make the changes in the cockpit. It would not be noticeable to outsiders, as mechanics could theoretically make the changes during the vehicle check.
Several teams have therefore reported their concerns to the FIA. The FIA has decided to look into the matter and take action in Austin. The procedures for checking the bibs will be changed, for example by affixing seals to detect possible fraud. Although the FIA emphasizes that it has not yet received any conclusive evidence that such a trick has already been used in Formula 1. Let's see whether an explosive discovery after the weekend will cause temperatures to rise further in the already hot season finale.
