Apples for the food bank
Forest rangers now donate vitamins for a good cause
Charity campaign for health: thanks to hard-working federal forest rangers, families in need can enjoy the healthy fruits of autumn. Apples and pears from the orchards are donated.
As busy as squirrels stockpiling food before winter, employees of the Austrian Federal Forests have now been out on their specially planted orchards to collect the fruit donated by nature for a good cause. "Our forest rangers were able to put around 160 kilos of pears and more than twice as many apples in the baskets. We were out and about in our Kierling, Ried and Stadlhütte districts for the campaign," emphasizes Alexandra Wieshaider, Deputy Operations Manager of the Federal Forestry Company in the Vienna Woods.
Habitat and food
Orchard meadows are an essential component of biodiversity. And in more detail: "The carefully preserved biotopes not only offer a valuable habitat for many animal and plant species, but also provide healthy and fresh food." It is therefore particularly important to create not only important ecological but also social added value by preserving and maintaining these areas. The crunchy fruit is currently on its way to the idealists of "Team Austria". M. Perry
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
