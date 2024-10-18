Forest rangers now donate vitamins for a good cause

As busy as squirrels stockpiling food before winter, employees of the Austrian Federal Forests have now been out on their specially planted orchards to collect the fruit donated by nature for a good cause. "Our forest rangers were able to put around 160 kilos of pears and more than twice as many apples in the baskets. We were out and about in our Kierling, Ried and Stadlhütte districts for the campaign," emphasizes Alexandra Wieshaider, Deputy Operations Manager of the Federal Forestry Company in the Vienna Woods.