RB Salzburg vs SCR Altach – LIVE from 5pm

System remains

Lijnders left open whether the recovered Schlager could also make a comeback in the league after his return in the ÖFB kit against Kazakhstan. He called for a return to the basics against Altach. "We have to defend much better together, find cohesion. The best games were the ones where we defended with everything we had," said the 41-year-old, who has two important players back at his disposal in Maurits Kjaergaard and Aleksa Terzic. Lijnders does not want to move away from the 4-3-3 system. "I believe in our idea. The high pressing has brought us many good moments. That's why we continue to believe in it. Changing systems brings instability."