Vienna: Consequences of the floods still clearly noticeable

Incidentally, there is still no exact date for the reopening of the U2 main line from Schottentor to Karlsplatz. Technical problems were also responsible for a delay there.

Cargo only active to a limited extent

When it comes to the consequences of flooding, Stadtwerke is not only affected by the consequences in Vienna - but also by the restrictions on rail traffic, for example. According to Monika Unterholzner, Wiener Lokalbahnen Cargo (WLC) is currently only able to operate to a limited extent, which is mainly due to the closures and detour on the western line.