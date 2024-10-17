ÖVP and FPÖ start government negotiations

From 1949, representatives of the WdU and from 1954 explicitly of the FPÖ sat on the government bench without interruption until 2009. It was only when the then FPÖ leader Dieter Egger - who had succeeded Hubert Gorbach in the provincial government - made what was seen as an anti-Semitic statement during the 2009 state election campaign that the Freedom Party lost its participation in the government, which the ÖVP had always entered into without any practical constraints apart from the period from 1999 to 2004. After his first state election as the ÖVP's lead candidate in 2014, Wallner opted for a black-green coalition and continued this alliance after 2019, although there have recently been clear signs of wear and tear.