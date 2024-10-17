A lone fighter looks towards EU accession

Communism and isolation

The Balkan state with around 2.5 million inhabitants can look back on an eventful past since its independence in 1912, was occupied by Mussolini's Italy at the end of the 1930s, then the Nazis "took over" and were finally defeated by the communist partisans in 1944. Communism then ruled - first in close ties with Yugoslavia, then Russia and finally China. But with the death of Mao, this relationship also ended and Albania became completely isolated. Bunkers were built all over the country so that "true" communism could be rebuilt after another world war.