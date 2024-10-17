Meeting on Friday
Reform at the ÖFB? “There’s nothing to be said against it!”
President Klaus Mitterdorfer wants to get the structural reform of the ÖFB on track on Friday: "There's nothing to be said against it!" He talked to the "Krone" about plans, rumors and conflicts.
"Krone" : On Friday at 2 p.m., the ÖFB will hold a groundbreaking board meeting - how do you feel going into this meeting?
Klaus: Mitterdorfer: My approach to tasks is always positive. Especially when you have a goal in mind. As in this case, to decide on good, future-oriented solutions for the ÖFB, its employees and, subsequently, for Austrian soccer. I am ready to face this challenge and possible headwinds. Fearing to death is out of place.
The core issue is structural reform: the ÖFB is to become leaner, more future-proof and more modern. At the last meeting at the end of August, the 13-member executive committee already committed to this in principle.
That's right! The goal for Friday is now to adopt the key points: More powers for the newly established management board, with a CEO at the top and a further two managing directors - one for the business division, the other for the sport division. In addition, an executive committee that is developing in the direction of a supervisory board.
Should the planned three-member management team consist of new people?
It would be too early to answer that. I would first like to clarify the structural issue with the Executive Committee and then solve the personnel challenges together.
Let's assume that the 13-member Executive Committee decides on the structural reform on Friday, which requires a 2/3 majority. What would then be the next steps?
My aim would be to have the new management on board as soon as possible so that the future team is in place within the next few weeks. As there could be delays in some cases, for example due to notice periods, but I still want to make rapid progress, I am already holding initial talks with potential candidates, subject to the meeting on Friday.
Their proposals must also be approved by the Executive Committee, a simple majority is sufficient. Names such as Bundesliga boss Christian Ebenbauer, ex-Austria board member Markus Kraetschmer or Georg Pangl as part of the future management are doing the rounds.
I speak to several men and women. I have known Ebenbauer in his role for many years. I value him not only for his professional expertise, but also as a person. That's why he's also one of the people I talk to when it comes to positions. I have not yet had a conversation with Kraetschmer.
I've now heard that you are also thinking about women in the course of the planned replacement.
That's right. I will hold talks in all directions; in the end, it also depends on the extent to which my proposals are supported by the Executive Committee.
The conflict between managing directors Thomas Hollerer and Bernhard Neuhold has paralyzed the ÖFB for months - should a solution be found on Friday?
Yes, that's my clear goal - however it's worked out. I don't want to get ahead of the meeting. I will approach the Executive Committee with a concrete proposal, which will then also be put to the vote.
What if no resolution on the structural reform is passed on Friday?
Then we would all have failed together in our attempt to reform the ÖFB. I would not be angry with anyone, but I am still optimistic that the vote will be positive. Because I believe that there is nothing to be said against this reform and consequently a more modern ÖFB.
