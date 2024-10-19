Schett: “It’s human not to be perfect”

As a former professional player, it is of course also easier to go to interviews with active players and elicit things from them that an ordinary journalist would perhaps not find out so easily. Do you often get that little bit of extra information out of someone?

Even with the younger players, word gets around that you were once part of the whole thing and you get that respect back from the player. I always thought you'd lose touch, but the coaches explain it to the youngsters, then they look on YouTube and know their way around. When someone talked to me about tactics, it was of course very different to someone who was active himself. Of course, a more in-depth conversation is possible. You can lean a little further out of the window. If I then say to Novak Djokovic: "What kind of forehand was that? I would have done it better", he doesn't get angry, you can take it with humor. I tend to know what you can ask in which situation. I wasn't always easy with journalists, but I certainly have a different approach because I come from the inside.