Austerity measures in Klagenfurt

Admission freeze! And no more money for major events

Nachrichten
16.10.2024 13:36

The Easter Market, Old Town Run and Christmas Market are fixtures in Klagenfurt, but in 2025 they may no longer take place for the time being. This is because the city has to pay a lot for all of these events, but this is no longer permitted with the expected twelfth regulation in the budget.

0 Kommentare

One hectic budget meeting follows another, 50 million euros are missing, Klagenfurt's politicians assume that it will not be possible to draw up a budget for 2025 - and that the twelfths rule will apply from January 2025. This means that each department in the town hall will have one twelfth of this year's budget at its disposal. All subsidies can no longer be paid out.

This will probably also affect the Easter and Christmas markets, the Old Town and Krampus run as well as the thunder scenes. There is an immediate freeze on admissions at the town hall. Staff will also have to be cut back in future, with Scheider's fourth instruction going out on Wednesday: "There is a freeze on admissions at the town hall. In terms of expenditure, we are making the most economical preparations for the twelfth regulation that is coming our way. Expenditure on overtime is decreasing."

Actually, a spending freeze was also to be imposed on Tuesday, but now Mayor Christian Scheider (Team Carinthia) has imposed a spending brake. This means that the Krampus run and Christmas market can still be held this year.

The Krampus Run is a fixture in Klagenfurt. (Bild: Uta Rojsek-Wiedergut)
The Krampus Run is a fixture in Klagenfurt.
(Bild: Uta Rojsek-Wiedergut)
The Old Town Run attracts thousands of participants. (Bild: Tragner Christian)
The Old Town Run attracts thousands of participants.
(Bild: Tragner Christian)
The Easter market may also not be able to take place in 2025. (Bild: Christian Rosenzopf)
The Easter market may also not be able to take place in 2025.
(Bild: Christian Rosenzopf)

Many retirements are also imminent at the town hall. Not all jobs will be filled. Scheider: "We need a sensible plan for this." A list of the long-term unemployed is also being drawn up at the town hall.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Tragner
Christian Tragner
