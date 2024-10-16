Admission freeze! And no more money for major events

This will probably also affect the Easter and Christmas markets, the Old Town and Krampus run as well as the thunder scenes. There is an immediate freeze on admissions at the town hall. Staff will also have to be cut back in future, with Scheider's fourth instruction going out on Wednesday: "There is a freeze on admissions at the town hall. In terms of expenditure, we are making the most economical preparations for the twelfth regulation that is coming our way. Expenditure on overtime is decreasing."