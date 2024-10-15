Baby shaken to death: “Can’t explain it to me”

Medical experts, who are supposed to explain the little boy's injuries in more detail, have their say on the next day of the trial. Witnesses from the family will also be heard during the trial. In particular, the child's mother, who was also initially remanded in custody as a murder suspect, has to take her place in the witness box. However, she does not wish to testify against her partner. The two-year-old daughter is currently in the care of her grandmother.