Israel has “serious ammunition problems”

According to a report in the Financial Times, which refers to information from experts in the arms industry and former members of the US army, the Israeli air defense system could be "overstretched" in the event of another massive missile attack from Iran - should Hezbollah in Lebanon also join in. "The US weapons stockpiles are not unlimited. The US cannot supply Ukraine and Israel at the same time. We have reached a tipping point," a former Pentagon official warns the newspaper.