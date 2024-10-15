Missile defense
Israel has “serious ammunition problems”
In order to strengthen Israel's air defense following the recent heavy missile attacks by Iran, the US is sending a battery of the state-of-the-art THAAD missile defense system and a corresponding US military team to Israel. This announcement was made by the US Department of Defense on Sunday. Behind the "ironclad commitment of the United States to the defense of Israel", however, there are apparently also serious ammunition problems.
According to a report in the Financial Times, which refers to information from experts in the arms industry and former members of the US army, the Israeli air defense system could be "overstretched" in the event of another massive missile attack from Iran - should Hezbollah in Lebanon also join in. "The US weapons stockpiles are not unlimited. The US cannot supply Ukraine and Israel at the same time. We have reached a tipping point," a former Pentagon official warns the newspaper.
Even though Israeli arms manufacturers are working non-stop, the production of interceptor missiles "doesn't just take a few days", says Boaz Levy, CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries. "We have to increase our stocks," says Levy.
Israel receives most powerful system from the USA
The relocation of a THAADD (Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense) unit comes in very handy for the Israelis. The system detects targets up to 300 kilometers away and up to 150 kilometers high. It is one of the US military's most powerful anti-missile weapons. The United States already deployed a THAADD battery to the region last year in light of the Middle East conflict, but not to Israel itself.
Macron wants to stop arms deliveries
Germany also promised further arms deliveries. "We have delivered weapons and we will deliver weapons," announced Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the Bundestag debate on the anniversary of the Hamas massacre in Israel the previous week. Previously, French President Emmanuel Macron had spoken out in favor of stopping the delivery of weapons for use there as part of comprehensive efforts to find a political solution to the conflict in the Gaza Strip.
