IS network in Lower Austria blown up: youngest is only 13!

Made an "oath of allegiance" to the IS

The indoctrination of a 15-year-old member of the network went so far that he even became a "recruiter" himself and recruited other people for IS. His radicalization was also noticeable at school, where he dressed conspicuously and no longer accepted female teachers. During an excursion, he is said to have worn an IS ring and made a video "pledge of allegiance" to IS. He was also sentenced to a conditional prison sentence of one year at the beginning of October.