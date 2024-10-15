Rare giant mushrooms cause amazement in Carinthia

The shape of the mushroom is roundish, with a smooth skin and it has no stalk. It is mainly found in fertilized meadows from June to October. The Bovist belongs to the belly mushrooms and is related to the button mushroom. It can be confused with the smaller "dust mushrooms". However, as long as the flesh of the "Stäublinge" is pure white, they are all edible. Calvatia gigantae has a pleasant mushroom-like smell and a subtle mushroom taste, similar to champignon or tofu.