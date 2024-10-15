Suitable for consumption
Rare giant mushrooms cause amazement in Carinthia
Mushroom experts were amazed: a very rare species of mushroom for Austria was discovered in Carinthia. And according to mycologists, it is also suitable for consumption.
Rupert Gritzner from Wiednighof in Lieserhofen came across a species of mushroom that is very rare in Austria. "There were three football-sized mushrooms by the fence in his meadow," explains amateur mycologist Horst Zwischenberger. Together with Evelin Delev from the "Naturwissenschaftlicher Verein", the find was confirmed as a giant bovist(Calvatia gigantea) .
"This is the 116th officially confirmed giant bovid in Austria and only the twelfth confirmation in Carinthia. It is the first ever discovery for the district of Spittal," Zwischenberger continues.
Incidentally, the largest of the three bovids had a diameter of 26 centimetres and a circumference of 90 centimetres. The largest one was removed and the two smaller ones were left for "dusting" and propagation.
The Bovist
The shape of the mushroom is roundish, with a smooth skin and it has no stalk. It is mainly found in fertilized meadows from June to October. The Bovist belongs to the belly mushrooms and is related to the button mushroom. It can be confused with the smaller "dust mushrooms". However, as long as the flesh of the "Stäublinge" is pure white, they are all edible. Calvatia gigantae has a pleasant mushroom-like smell and a subtle mushroom taste, similar to champignon or tofu.
Karl Feichter from Da Anderle cut the bovist into slices and fried them in clarified butter for his guests. "This 'delight' enchanted the palates of the connoisseurs and tasters. The trendy innkeeper in Lieserbrücke also recommends mushroom goulash, breaded like a Wiener schnitzel or with ribbon noodles, rice or potatoes," Zwischenberger himself enthuses.
