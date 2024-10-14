Honda 0 Series: A surprisingly conventional future

Honda is developing its own operating system in which it intends to implement the AI, which it has also developed itself. The adaptive system will then have sensor-controlled face recognition in the B-pillar, for example. If the driver approaches and is recognized, the door opens automatically. If the driver is carrying a heavy load or pushing a baby carriage, the trunk lid opens at the same time. AI and the many cameras installed in the interior should also make it possible at some point for family, friends and partners to take a virtual seat in the passenger seat from home using VR glasses, accompanying and entertaining the driver. If Honda is starting from scratch, then with a certain entertainment value.