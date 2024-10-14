Voting for people of the heart:
Which municipality helps its clubs the best?
Without the support of the 573 local communities, a good and successful club life would be inconceivable. You can currently say "thank you" to 20 places. Voting runs until October 23, and every vote for your favorite municipality counts.
The current Herzensmensch campaign got off to an explosive digital start: never before have so many people voted for one of the communities in such a short space of time.
What is it all about? The "Krone" is currently looking for the most association-friendly municipality together with the "Freiwilligen Center Niederösterreich". The criteria include sympathetic special campaigns as well as the provision of homes, infrastructure and funding. Twenty municipalities have been shortlisted by a jury of experts. Internet voting has now been running for a few days.
The ten most club-friendly municipalities in the country will then be honored. You can help decide who the winners are by casting your vote. In addition to the Herzensmensch trophy, the first-placed municipality will also win a "Krone" Herzensmensch festival worth 20,000 euros. The nine other municipalities will each receive non-cash prizes worth 1,000 euros for further association work.
Voting is open until October 23, every vote for your favorite municipality counts. So have fun voting!
The list of the 20 municipalities and information on voting can be found here.
