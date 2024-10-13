Shock in the spa town
Dozens in hospital after hotel fire in Abano
A fire broke out last night in a hotel with more than 270 guests in the northern Italian spa town of Abano Terme, which is also popular with Austrians.
Around 40 people had to be medically treated by emergency services - they had all inhaled smoke and were therefore taken to hospital, according to the Ansa news agency. The hotel was completely evacuated. The fire department was able to extinguish the fire during the night.
Family rescued from 6th floor
According to initial findings by the fire department, the fire broke out in a technical room on the second floor of the hotel. Within a short time, heavy smoke had developed. The smoke spread throughout the building.
A family of three with a small child were initially trapped in their room on the sixth floor, but were rescued unharmed from their room using a turntable ladder, as a Twitter video from the fire department shows.
Popular spa resort
Abano Terme is located just over ten kilometers from Padua and is a popular spa town. The town of 20,000 inhabitants has a long tradition as a spa. Abano Terme is located in the Euganean Hills, which are famous for their thermal water springs. With its hot healing springs and mineral mud of volcanic origin, the area is one of the largest spa centers in Europe and attracts numerous holidaymakers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
