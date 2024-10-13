"Arrest me!"
Thiel raves about hot date with police officer
"Please arrest me!" Sophia Thiel raves about a hot Tinder date with a police officer in the latest episode of her podcast "4 Breasts for a Hallelujah". The two didn't have much time to chat!
"Autumn is my inner prime time as far as my well-being is concerned. Dating has started again, I'm back in the game," the 29-year-old told her podcast colleague Paula Lambert. The fact that she seems a little sleepy at the moment is due to a hot date with a police officer she found on Tinder.
"Men in uniform have a certain attraction. Motorcycle helmets too. Motorcycle helmets and uniforms ... Something happens there," she enthused.
Incidentally, Thiel is now a redhead and has a few more tattoos. Here is a recent photo:
Blond "Viking"
The 33-year-old would be blonde and look like a "Viking". But Thiel doesn't think of Thor when she thinks of him.
She raves about the guardian of the order: "I like Vikings, and he reminds me of a mixture of Tom Hardy and Charlie Hunnam." Their first date took them to the cinema, but the former "Let's Dance" contestant didn't notice much of the movie - "Longlegs": "We made out straight away!"
Shared preferences
After the movie, things continued in Sophia's apartment, but what happened there remains her secret. The fact is that the two have a lot in common - from true crime to horror films and a shared love of autumn and Halloween.
Sophia Thiel was previously in a relationship with her ex-boyfriend, start-up entrepreneur Raphael Birchner, for almost three and a half years. Their relationship was very public - including joint appearances and YouTube videos. The couple split up around a year and a half ago.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
