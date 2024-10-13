This will change with the new deposit in the ASZ

New life for old mattresses

The aim is to compensate for the fact that less plastic waste is being produced in future, for example by promoting the disposal of larger plastic packaging via the ASZ. Plasterboard is also to be collected and recycled separately in future - a plant is currently being built in Stockerau for this purpose. The recycling of old mattresses is also being considered - until now they have ended up in bulky waste. Greiner is already planning a recycling plant.