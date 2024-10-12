Navalny expected to die in prison camp

"There will be no one to say goodbye to"

He apparently had a precise idea of how he would spend his final days. "There will be no one to say goodbye to", Navalny wrote. However, he did not seem to be afraid of this. In an entry dated 17 January 2022, Navalny wrote: "The only thing we should fear is giving up our homeland to be plundered by a gang of liars, thieves and hypocrites."