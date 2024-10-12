One “bassier” than the other

If the audience was already more than satisfied with this first part of the concert, their happiness increased considerably after the interval with Beethoven's Second Symphony. The classical gesture in the best sense of the word and the radiance of this much too rarely performed work came into their own with the original instruments and once again justified performances as close as possible to the style of the era. Under the baton of Thomas Platzgummer, the CSM played with the greatest possible range of dynamics and expression, and the authentic instrumentation made many things seem to work by themselves - the characteristics of the instruments with the blaring horns or the blossoming violins, for example, or the daringly fast tempi, especially in movements three and four. A fun encore by the two bass soloists brought this acclaimed evening to a close.