Test alarm

So I was strolling along alone last Saturday when suddenly my cell phone started ringing in shrill dissonance. At first I thought that my youngest had fiddled with it again and changed the ringtone. I searched for it in my ten jacket pockets and when I finally found it, the sound was gone. Then I remembered: It's civil defense day. AT Alert to all cell phones in this nation. User data is not read in because it has already been read in anyway. Don't worry, they know you anyway. Especially you. Fifteen minutes later, the alert went off again. For three minutes it just wouldn't go away. Three minutes that seemed like half an hour in this silence.