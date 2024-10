Pinzgauer wishes for a goal after an epidemic year

Maurice Entleitner joined western league side FC Pinzgau from Kitzbühel last summer. However, he only played eight times due to several injuries. "I struggled at the beginning, but when you get a bit of match practice and the coach trusts you, you become more confident from game to game," says the Mittersill native. Both are the case this year, with coach Florian Klausner putting his trust in him and starting him in every match so far. "The performances are improving from game to game," says the 23-year-old with satisfaction. But: "I'd just like to score a goal one day, maybe one will come my way." Who knows, maybe today at Schwaz . . .