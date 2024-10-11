ÖVP rolls out posters
Drexler calls another “duel” for Styria
Styrian ÖVP state governor Christopher Drexler has unveiled the first wave of posters for the state election campaign. "There will also be a duel here between our Styrian People's Party and the FPÖ for first place," Drexler confirmed the duel in the election on November 24 that was announced a few days ago. The ÖVP's slogan is "Auf gut steirisch" in conjunction with "Tackle, work, reliability".
"November 24 will decide whether the constructive path can be continued. I invite the people of Styria to give us their vote or even just lend us their vote. I will handle it with care," Drexler said on Friday, repeating phrases he has often heard recently.
"We have a climate of cooperation in the state like nowhere else, in government as well as in opposition," Drexler praised the Styrian custom of dealing with each other, but did not mention his coalition partner and Deputy Governor Anton Lang and his SPÖ at all. "Let's maintain this respectful approach."
We have a climate of cooperation like nowhere else in the country, both in government and in opposition.
Landeshauptmann Christopher Drexler
Election campaign does not officially start until November
Detlev Eisel-Eiselsberg, regional director and campaign manager, said that the intensive phase of the election campaign will start on November 4 in Graz. "It will be a short election campaign in which we will visit all Styrian districts, we will campaign for action," said Eisel-Eiselsberg. The posters of the first wave - according to Drexler, there will be a second wave - show the governor tackling the issues with his shirt sleeves rolled up.
When asked why culture, one of Drexler's portfolios, was not featured on the posters or in the presentation, the governor said: "There are many topics that are not on the posters. Culture plays a major role in our election program; I cannot be accused of paying too little attention to culture." Drexler promoted his course, saying that cultural professionals in particular are highly sensitive to constructive approaches.
"We who live here must accept our values"
The focus was also on security issues - security in health, energy and food supplies, a strong police force and other emergency organizations and security in integration and migration, said Eisel-Eiselsberg: "Anyone who lives here must also accept our values, the values are our house rules, there is no room for misogyny." Achievement must be worthwhile, and we want a social system "for those who can't and not for those who don't want to", said the campaign manager.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
