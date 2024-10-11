Drexler calls another “duel” for Styria

"We who live here must accept our values"

The focus was also on security issues - security in health, energy and food supplies, a strong police force and other emergency organizations and security in integration and migration, said Eisel-Eiselsberg: "Anyone who lives here must also accept our values, the values are our house rules, there is no room for misogyny." Achievement must be worthwhile, and we want a social system "for those who can't and not for those who don't want to", said the campaign manager.