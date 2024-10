Dismissed! Panthers show top man the door

The US boy is a veteran in Austria, was once champion in Oberwart, has also played in Vienna for BC Vienna, most recently in Wels and St. Pölten. In his career, Ferguson has even been the best defender in the league. But now he is no longer a professional basketball player. Fürstenfeld's coach and managing director Pit Stahl is keeping quiet about the exact reasons, but the 2.06-meter giant was fired outright. Ferguson had already been in serious trouble years ago and had to serve a four-year ban after testing positive for drugs!